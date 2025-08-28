Despite Early Low Awareness, Physicians Forecast Swift Adoption Of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy In MASH, According To Spherix Global Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US Gastroenterologists and hepatologists highlight strong interest in Wegovy for addressing the metabolic roots of MASH.

EXTON, PA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent approval of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4mg) as the second treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) represents a critical step forward in a condition with a vast patient population and significant unmet need. Highly anticipated by the field, this milestone is expected to transform the future of MASH care.

Findings from a Spherix Global Insights pulse study among gastroenterologists and hepatologists (n=77) conducted one week after the announcement revealed that only 42% of physicians reported unaided awareness of Wegovy's approval. However, this modest initial awareness has not dampened enthusiasm. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of physicians expect to prescribe Wegovy within the next three months, underscoring strong confidence in the therapy's role in addressing MASH.

Wegovy enters a market currently defined by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Rezdiffra (resmetirom), the first FDA-approved therapy for MASH. With more than a year's head start, Rezdiffra has helped drive disease awareness and has established a strong adoption base, with most specialists already prescribing and planning to expand use. Insights from Spherix' Launch DynamixTM: Rezdiffra in MASH series confirm that momentum for Rezdiffra remains robust.

The pulse study also further underscores the distinct roles physicians envision for the two therapies. For patients with moderate fibrosis (F2), Wegovy monotherapy emerged as the leading approach, with 43% of physicians preferring it, citing weight loss as a powerful driver of improvements in liver fat, fibrosis, and overall metabolic health. Rezdiffra monotherapy also demonstrated notable appeal in this group, with 30% of physicians preferring it based on its demonstrated antifibrotic efficacy. As one physician noted,“Wegovy causes weight loss, and weight loss is critical to reduce liver fat, liver fibrosis, and importantly the progression from F2 to F3 in MASH patients.” Another added,“By targeting weight loss, Wegovy will reverse the underlying pathology and help the patients' comorbidities.”

For advanced fibrosis (F3) patients, the treatment preferences shift toward combination therapy. The pairing of Rezdiffra and Wegovy was the most common preference, selected by 43% of physicians who expressed skepticism that monotherapy alone could adequately treat this high-risk population. One specialist explained,“We have known for several years that monotherapy is less likely to be the final answer for Advanced MASH liver disease. The combination of Rezdiffra and Wegovy offers the possibility of preventing that progression, at least until we have more effective monotherapy.”

With early prescribing intent trending positively and physicians already identifying clear positioning for Wegovy across patient segments, the therapy is positioned to make a substantial impact in MASH care. Spherix Global Insights will continue to monitor Wegovy's trajectory, tracking prescriber sentiment, adoption, and evolving treatment strategies in the months ahead.

Launch DynamixTM is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn .

For more details on Spherix's primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here:

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and analysis addressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

CONTACT: Jim Hickey, Gastroenterology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 4848794284 ...