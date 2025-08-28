EZ Pedi EKG Vest Streamlines Pediatric Cardiac Diagnostics With Rapid, Accurate, And Child-Friendly Electrocardiogram

Front view of vest and its components

Rear view of vest and its components

Vest applied to infant

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rosann Z. of Robbinsville, NJ and Heather M. of Maple Shade, NJ are the creators of the EZ Pedi EKG Vest, a diagnostic device engineered to simplify and improve the process of obtaining pediatric electrocardiograms (EKGs). Specifically designed for infants and young children, the vest enables precise lead placement in seconds, reduces patient distress, and ensures high-quality diagnostic results across clinical environments.Conventional pediatric EKG procedures require the manual placement of 13 adhesive electrodes. This process is time-consuming, technically challenging, and often compromised by infant movement or distress. Improper placement can lead to inaccurate readings, repeat testing, and delayed diagnoses. The EZ Pedi EKG Vest integrates 13 electrodes within a soft, flexible silicone vest that aligns with standard anatomical lead positions. Clinicians can apply the vest in a single step, connect it to any standard EKG machine, and begin recording immediately after signal verification.The vest is available in multiple sizes to accommodate premature infants through toddlers and children with special needs. The EZ Pedi EKG Vest is compatible with both new and existing EKG machines and can be deployed in hospitals, pediatric cardiology practices, emergency services, and outpatient clinics. By reducing technical errors and increasing efficiency, the vest enhances early detection of congenital heart defects, arrhythmias, and other pediatric cardiac conditions.Key features and benefits include:.Integrated Electrode Placement: 13 embedded electrodes aligned to standard lead positions ensure consistent, accurate data collection..Rapid Application: vest can be placed on the child in seconds, eliminating the need for manual electrode-by-electrode placement..Child-Friendly Design: soft, flexible silicone material minimizes discomfort and distress during testing..Workflow Efficiency: saves time for clinicians, reduces technical errors, and decreases the need for repeat tests..Broad Compatibility: functions with existing EKG machines in hospitals, clinics, pediatric practices, and emergency medical services..Preventative Screening Capability: facilitates routine cardiac screenings to support early detection of congenital heart defects and arrhythmias..Multiple Sizes Available: accommodates premature infants, toddlers, and children with special needs for inclusive clinical use.Without the EZ Pedi EKG Vest, pediatric EKG testing often remains inconsistent, labor-intensive, and stressful for patients. Missed or inaccurate readings can delay diagnoses of critical cardiac conditions, while the complexity of the procedure may discourage routine preventative screenings. By integrating precise electrode placement into a single, easy-to-apply vest, this device addresses these limitations to improve both clinical outcomes and the patient experience.Rosann and Heather filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their EZ Pedi EKG Vest product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the EZ Pedi EKG Vest can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

