Top 5 Affordable Cars In India With ADAS For Safer Driving

Many popular cars in India now offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), boosting safety and making driving easier. Here are five of the most affordable cars equipped with this technology.

In the Indian car market today, ADAS technology is no longer limited to expensive luxury cars. Many mass-market cars now offer this feature, making driving safer and easier. Level-1 and Level-2 ADAS technology are currently available in India.

Do you also want to buy a car with ADAS safety features on a low budget? Then, here are the five cheapest ADAS safety feature cars in India.

This is a reliable car in the mid-size sedan segment. ADAS (Honda Sensing) feature is available only in V, VX, ZX variants. Talking about its engine option, the Honda City has a 1.5 liter petrol (121hp) engine. Manual and CVT gearboxes are provided in this.

The Hyundai Venue is a hit car in the compact SUV segment. It has ADAS Level-1 (Forward Collision Warning, Lane Assist etc.) safety features. Only its SX(O) top variant has ADAS. Talking about its engine option, it has 1.0-liter turbo petrol (120hp) - MT/DCT, 1.5-liter diesel (116hp) - MT option.

The Honda Amaze is the cheapest ADAS car in India. It is the first car in the sub-4 meter sedan segment to get the ADAS feature. This feature is available only in the top model ZX variant. It has a 1.2 liter petrol engine capable of producing 90hp power. It includes manual and CVT gearboxes.

In this you get Level 2 ADAS safety features. Only the AX5 L and AX7 L variants of this SUV have Level-2 ADAS safety features. Talking about its engine, it gets 1.2 liter turbo petrol (131hp) - MT/TC, 1.5 liter diesel-MT engine.

The Kia Sonet is a stylish SUV. This car is also a favorite of tech lovers. It has Level-1 ADAS in GTX+, X-Line variants. Talking about the Kia Sonet engine option, it has a 1.0 liter turbo petrol (120hp) - DCT engine. It also has a 1.5 liter diesel (116hp) - TC option.