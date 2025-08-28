Daily Brief, Aug 28: From Bihar Yatra Row To Terror Alert In Bihar And Linkin Park's India Debut - 10 Must-Know Headlines

From a political storm in Bihar where BJP slammed Congress and RJD over alleged abusive remarks against PM Modi's late mother, to the NARI 2025 report naming Kohima, Mumbai, and Vizag among India's safest cities for women, and a high terror alert in Bihar after intelligence warned of three Pakistani terrorists slipping in via Nepal. Meanwhile, Linkin Park announced their India debut at Lollapalooza 2026 and Mohammed Shami broke silence on Ramzan criticism. Here is a brief of the top ten stories that made headlines today:

1. BJP on Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi's Late Mother at Bihar Yatra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after a viral video from Bihar's Voter Adhikar Yatra allegedly showed offensive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The BJP called the incident 'politics at its lowest' and accused the Congress and RJD of crossing all limits of decency. In a statement on social media, BJP said,“From the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's journey, extremely indecent language was used against the late mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Such depravity has never been seen before in politics.”

2. NARI 2025 Report Says Kohima, Mumbai, Vizag Among Safest Cities for Women; Delhi and Kolkata Rank Last

Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Mumbai have emerged as India's safest cities for women, according to the 2025 National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety (NARI). On the opposite end, cities such as Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar, and Ranchi ranked lowest on the index. The report, released on Thursday, August 28, was based on responses from 12,770 women across 31 cities, assessing their perception of safety and related civic parameters. The national safety score was pegged at 65%, with cities being categorized as performing "much above," "above," "at," "below," or "much below" this benchmark. Most safest cities such as Kohima and Visakhapatnam were recognized for their emphasis on gender equity, women-friendly urban infrastructure, effective law enforcement, and inclusive civic engagement. In contrast, poorly ranked cities like Patna and Jaipur were marked by weak institutional response, deep-rooted patriarchal attitudes, and deficient public infrastructure.

3. Three Pakistani Terrorists Slip in via Nepal, High Alert Issued in Bihar

Bihar Police Headquarters on Thursday issued a statewide high alert after intelligence agencies warned that three Pakistan-based terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have entered the state through the Nepal border. The timing of the alert - just months before the Assembly elections - has raised fears that poll-bound Bihar may be on the radar of global terror outfits.

Senior officials confirmed that the three suspects are Hasnain Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain, from Umerkot and Mohammad Usman, from Bahawalpur. According to intelligence inputs, the trio travelled to Kathmandu in mid-August before sneaking into Bihar last week. Bihar Police has circulated their sketches and passport details to all border districts.

4. Trump Adviser Blames India for Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Warns Against 'Getting in Bed with Authoritarians'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has sparked a major controversy by describing the Ukraine conflict as 'Modi's war', claiming that India's purchase of discounted Russian oil is helping to fuel Moscow's military campaign. Navarro, who serves as US President Donald Trump's Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, made the remarks during an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday. He directly linked Trump's decision to impose crippling tariffs on India to New Delhi's energy ties with Russia.

"Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing," Navarro said. "Consumers and businesses lose, workers lose because India's high tariffs cost us jobs, factories, income and higher wages. Then taxpayers lose because we have to fund Modi's war," he added. When the host asked if he meant to say 'Putin's war', Navarro doubled down:“No, I mean Modi's war, because the road to peace runs, in part, right through New Delhi.” Navarro argued that if India immediately stopped buying Russian oil, the additional 25% tariff recently imposed on Indian imports could be lifted.“India can get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helping to feed their war machine,” he said.

5. Nikki Bhati Case: Police Say Victim Mentioned Cylinder Blast Before Death, Family Alleges Murder

In a significant development in the investigation into the death of Nikki Bhati, the Noida Police have stated that the young woman told doctors she sustained burn injuries due to a gas cylinder explosion. According to a senior police officer, this account was documented in the hospital's memo, where the doctors noted that Nikki herself mentioned the cylinder blast as the cause of her burns. This claim stands in stark contrast to allegations made by Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who insists that Nikki was deliberately set ablaze by her husband Vipin. Kanchan has accused him of subjecting Nikki to prolonged harassment during their marriage, which was into a family based in Sirsa. Nikki succumbed to her injuries on August 21, further fueling suspicions of foul play within the domestic setting. The case has taken a complicated turn as multiple videos and contradictory accounts continue to surface. One CCTV recording from a nearby shop appears to show Vipin standing outside the house at the time of the incident. Another video, reportedly captured by Kanchan, contains the voice of a woman questioning, "What have you done?" Police are currently working to verify whether the voice is indeed Kanchan's.

6. Delhi: 20 Colleges Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Police Confirm Hoax After Probe

Around 20 colleges, including Jesus and Mary College in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, claims Delhi Police. According to the police, the calls were declared a hoax after the investigation. It is suspected that the sender of the email used a VPN. This incident comes amid a series of similar hoax threats reported in schools across the national capital in recent months.

Last week, another school in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning, triggering a swift response from authorities. According to Delhi Fire Services, information about the threat was received at around 7:00 AM. The school is located in Dwarka, Sector 7.

7. Lollapalooza India 2026: Linkin Park to Debut in Mumbai, Tickets Sold Out in Under 30 Minutes

Rock legends Linkin Park are officially set to make their India debut at Lollapalooza India 2026, and fans wasted no time showing their excitement. The first phase of tickets for the Mumbai edition sold out in under 30 minutes, sparking a frenzy across social media and marking one of the fastest-selling phases in the festival's history. With emotions running high and anticipation at a fever pitch, Mumbai is gearing up for one of its most iconic live music moments yet. Their debut comes nearly three decades into a career that shaped the sound of a generation, blending nu-metal, rock, and electronic elements into a catalog of anthems that defined the 2000s and beyond. Tracks like Numb, In the End, Crawling, and Somewhere I Belong continue to resonate deeply with fans across age groups - and now, Indian fans will finally get to witness that magic live.

8. Mira Rajput Praises Shahid Kapoor as They Begin New Venture Together

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have added another feather to their professional lives, as they collaborate for a new venture. As partners in both life and work, the star couple look forward to balancing their personal bond with a shared vision. Mira Rajput heaped praise on her husband, hailing his passion and disciplined approach toward life.

"Shahid's passion for dance and his discipline toward work and fitness have resonated with this project," Mira told ANI. An entrepreneur herself, Mira and Shahid have partnered with the luxury lifestyle brand, Athletifreak, with an aim to spread the message of mindful living. The brand was founded in 2021 by Mira's sister, Noor Wadhwani, and her husband. "Fitness and wellness have been an integral part of our lives. It's not just fitness, but this project stands for movement and passion, which has connected with us. While it's his disciplined approach toward work, wellness has also been an integral part of my life and my business," she added.

9. Finance Ministry Flags Secondary Challenges of US Tariffs on Indian Economy

The immediate impact of the recently imposed US tariffs on Indian exports may appear limited, but the secondary and tertiary effects on the economy pose significant challenges that must be addressed, highlighted a report by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. According to the report, the initial impact on exports is contained; the broader effects could emerge in areas such as supply chains, inflationary trends, and the competitiveness of Indian goods in global markets.

It stated, "While the immediate impact of recent US tariffs on Indian exports may appear limited, their secondary and tertiary effects on the economy pose challenges". To navigate the challenging global trade environment, the Prime Minister has announced a set of policy initiatives aimed at boosting growth and strengthening the economy.

10. Mohammed Shami BREAKS Silence on Criticism over Breaking Ramzan Fast at Champions Trophy 2025

The veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was heavily criticized for breaking fast during the holy month of Ramzan, the festival celebrated by millions of Muslims worldwide, while playing in the Champions Trophy 2025. Shami was playing in the semifinal against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium when the pacer was spotted consuming an energy drink in the middle of the match, which sparked outrage among Muslim clerics.

Muslim cleric Maulana Bareilvi criticized him for not fasting during Ramzan and labelled him a 'traitor' for not following the sacred traditions of the holy month. However, Mohammed Shami received support from the likes of Javed Akhtar, Congress spokesperson and leader Shama Mohamad, and several former cricketers, who emphasized the physical demands of professional cricket and allowances in Islam for those unable to fast due to work or health obligations.