Mexico Senate Chaos: Opposition Leader Grapples With Senate President During Foreign Troops Debate
The altercation occurred at the end of a contentious debate over the presence of foreign armed forces in Mexico. Fernandez Norona, of the ruling Morena party, described the session as a“difficult debate” before the physical confrontation.
Moreno, head of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), became angry after he was denied a chance to speak. As lawmakers began singing the national anthem to mark the close of the session, Moreno approached Fernandez Norona.
“I'm asking you to let me speak,” Moreno repeatedly demanded, grabbing Fernandez Norona by the arm.“Don't touch me,” Fernandez Norona replied, trying to defuse the situation.Pushes, shoves, and threats
The disagreement quickly escalated into a physical fight. Moreno pushed Fernandez Norona, knocking over a photographer in the process. Another lawmaker joined, attempting to strike Fernandez Norona as he stepped away.
Fernandez Norona recounted the incident at a press conference:“(Moreno) started pulling on me, touching me, pushing. He hit me and said, 'I'm going to beat the shit out of you, I'm going to kill you.'”Emergency session and possible expulsions
In response to the incident, Fernandez Norona announced plans to convene an emergency session on Friday. He intends to propose the expulsion of Moreno and three other PRI lawmakers involved in the fight.
