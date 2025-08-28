Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magma Silver Corp

2025-08-28 10:06:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp : Announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign with AGORACOM that will feature industry-leading AI generated content to reach investors of all demographics around the world. In addition, Magma will launch a Verified Forum on AGORACOM's platform that will provide moderated, civilized engagement between management and shareholders. The Company will pay $0 in cash for the program, utilizing AGORACOM's cashless, fully compliant shares-for-services program. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading unchanged at $0.11.

Full Press Release:

