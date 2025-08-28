UK Summons Russian Ambassador Over Kyiv Shelling
The Russian diplomat is expected to meet with British officials, rather than the Minister or his deputies.
“Putin's strikes last night killed civilians, destroyed homes and damaged buildings, including the British Council and EU Delegation in Kyiv. We have summoned the Russian Ambassador. The killing and destruction must stop,” UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy wrote on X .
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 28 Russian forces carried out a combined attack on Ukraine.
In Kyiv, the death toll from the massive Russian attack rose to 18, including four children. The blast wave seriously damaged the EU Delegation building in Ukraine and the Kyiv Representative Office of the British Council in Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that“These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy”.Read also: Heads of 55 diplomatic missions visit Kyiv building destroyed by Russian strike
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Russia's attack, which in particular damaged the British Council building.
