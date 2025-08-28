Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
25-Year-Old Kherson Woman Dies In Hospital After Being Wounded In Russian Shelling

2025-08-28 10:04:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

“The 25-year-old woman from Kherson, who was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the hospital at around 11:30 a.m., died in hospital,” the message says.

Doctors struggled to save the victim's life until the very end. But her injuries were too severe.

Read also: Zelensky urges partners to respond firmly to latest attack, says Russia understands only strength

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 28, Russian troops shelled a medical facility in Kherson with artillery, severely injuring a 25-year-old woman and a 69-year-old healthcare worker.

Illustrative photo: Suspilne

