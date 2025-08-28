25-Year-Old Kherson Woman Dies In Hospital After Being Wounded In Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

“The 25-year-old woman from Kherson, who was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the hospital at around 11:30 a.m., died in hospital,” the message says.

Doctors struggled to save the victim's life until the very end. But her injuries were too severe.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 28, Russian troops shelled a medical facility in Kherson with artillery, severely injuring a 25-year-old woman and a 69-year-old healthcare worker.

