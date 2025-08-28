Ecosense Expands U.S. Market With Bestbuy Launch

MENAFN - GetNews)



Radon Detection Leader Now Makes Complete Line of Smart Digital Radon Monitors Available to American Consumers

San Jose, CA - August 28, 2025 - Ecosense , the global leader in radon detection and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that its award-winning residential radon monitors can now be purchased on BestBuy in the United States. Following its launch with Best Buy Canada the year before last, this announcement is the second successful launch of the company's products with Best Buy, marking a significant milestone in Ecosense's mission to deliver life-saving radon detection technology to homes nationwide.

Customers can now purchase all three of Ecosense's home radon detectors online at Best Buy, including:



EcoQube Wi-Fi Smart Digital Radon Detector : Rated one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021 and recognized as a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree.

EcoBlu Digital Radon Detector : Offers real-time and long-term monitoring, along with an easy-to-read LED display. RadonEye Home Digital Radon Detector : Provides short- and long-term continuous measurement at high precision and convenience.

Ecosense is the first and only smart digital radon monitor brand listed on BestBuy in the United States. This exclusive listing offers American households first-hand experience with fast and accurate, and continuous radon monitoring technology, allowing them to easily protect their homes and health from radon gas exposure

According to the US EPA, radon is a tasteless and odorless gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, responsible for an estimated 21,000 deaths each year. While nearly one in every 15 homes has high concentrations of radon, few homeowners are aware of this because non-equivalent testing is too costly. Ecosense employs patented ion chamber technology, providing real-time results within minutes - not days - empowering households to act quickly and reduce the risk of radon-related lung cancer.

“Expanding to BestBuy in the U.S. marks a significant milestone for Ecosense and our mission,” said Insoo Park , CEO of Ecosense.“Although radon is the most common cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, awareness remains low, and few people are tested for it. By bringing our professional-grade digital radon monitors to Best Buy, one of the nation's most trusted retailers, we are making reliable radon detection accessible to families across the country.”

The launch comes at the right time with Labor Day ahead, giving households an opportunity to purchase Ecosense radon monitors during one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year.

To find out more about Ecosense products now available for sale, visit BestBuy. For all other press inquiries and requests, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at ....

About Ecosense

Ecosense operates from the center of Silicon Valley as a reliable company that provides professional and consumer radon detection and monitoring solutions. Ecosense utilizes patented ion chamber technology to deliver immediate and accurate readings, which are obtained in minutes rather than days. The EcoQube smart radon monitor from Ecosense received recognition as one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021 and earned a CES Innovation Awards Honoree status. The University of Michigan and Kansas State University validated Ecosense's technology. At the same time, the 2023 Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program (C-NRPP) study identified the company as the industry leader in detection accuracy.