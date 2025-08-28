City Of Austin Honors Dr. Ramesh Aravind At The Day Of Gratitude Gala 2025

The Day of Gratitude Gala 2025, held at the Austin Central Library Special Events Center, brought together an extraordinary gathering of leaders, changemakers, and community members in a celebration of kindness, compassion, and gratitude.

In a moment of historic recognition, Austin Mayor Pro Tem Vanessa Fuentes presented an official Mayoral Proclamation declaring August 23, 2025, as“Dr. Ramesh Aravind Day” in Austin, Texas. The proclamation honored Dr. Aravind's decades-long contributions as an acclaimed actor, visionary director, best-selling author, TEDx speaker, and globally celebrated motivational leader who has inspired millions across cultures and generations.

Adding to the significance of the evening, a special message from Texas Governor Greg Abbott was read by Michele Lau-Torres, Chief Learning Officer for the City of Austin. The Governor's letter praised the Gala's mission, celebrated the enduring legacy of Nihal Charmani, and called on Texans to embrace the values of gratitude, kindness, and compassion to build a more unified and empathetic society.







The highlight of the evening was the keynote address by Dr. Ramesh Aravind, whose powerful and heartfelt message touched the minds and hearts of a highly diverse, multi-generational audience. His words moved attendees to reflect deeply on living with purpose, gratitude, and emotional well-being - leaving an indelible impact on everyone present.

The Gala also featured an insightful and thought-provoking panel discussion, showcasing a diverse group of visionary leaders: Dr. Ed Burger, CEO of St. David's Foundation; Doniece Sandoval, CNN Hero and nonprofit visionary; and David Gray, Homeless Strategy Officer, City of Austin. Guided by moderator Michele Lau-Torres, Chief Learning Officer for the City of Austin, the panel explored how gratitude-driven leadership can shape policy, philanthropy, and community transformation.

The evening was elevated by soulful performances from Mallory Siegler, Supriya Joshi, and Nagavalli - a globally acclaimed artist and founding partner of The Day of Gratitude. The musical tribute offered moments of reflection and connection, embodying the Gala's spirit of hope, healing, and harmony.

A special highlight of the evening was the premiere of the theme song“Like Water,” by Nagavalli, written and produced by, AJ Vallejo & Nagavalli a powerful musical tribute reminding us to flow with resilience, love, and gratitude. The song's debut added an uplifting and transformative dimension to the Gala, leaving the audience inspired and united in spirit.







The evening opened with a heartfelt welcome note from MJ Charmani Founder, who shared the inspiring vision of The Day of Gratitude - to create a world where kindness, compassion, and gratitude are lived daily, fostering human connection, emotional well-being, and lasting positive change. His words set the tone for the historic evening that followed.

About The Day of Gratitude:

The Day of Gratitude is a transformative nonprofit movement honoring the legacy of Nihal Charmani. Its mission is to cultivate a culture where kindness, compassion, and gratitude are lived daily, fostering human connection and lasting positive change across individuals, communities, and organizations.

For media inquiries, interviews, or high-resolution photos, please contact:

The Day of Gratitude

...

904-382-1419