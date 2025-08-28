Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Closes $8M Private Placement With Drone Industry Investors: Ondas Holdings, Unusual Machines
Proceeds will support commercialization of Safe Pro's AI-powered defense and security technologies, including SPOTD and NODE, and could expand to $20 million through warrant exercises.
The company's AI has processed 1.78 million drone images in Ukraine, detecting over 31,600 explosive threats.
Expanding military budgets for drones and AI, alongside global demining needs, highlight a strong and growing market opportunity.
Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) , an emerging provider of drone-based AI-powered security and threat detection solutions, has closed an $8 million private placement with strategic investors Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) and Unusual Machines Inc. (NYSE: UMAC), both leaders in the drone sector. The deal includes the sale of 2 million shares at $4.00 per share, alongside warrants for another 2 million shares at an exercise price of $6.00 ( ).
If exercised in full, the package could bring Safe Pro up to $20 million in new capital. Financial advisors Northland Capital Markets and Dawson James Securities oversaw the...
