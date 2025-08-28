Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Advances Patient Convenience With At-Home ECG Technology



Growing clinical evidence supports the expanding role of mobile and home-based ECG capture in improving patient outcomes.

HeartBeam's proprietary system offers a cable-free design that allows for high-fidelity ECG measurements without the complexity of conventional equipment. Portable, credit card-sized design enables patients to record symptoms at home or wherever they are.

Clinicians are increasingly recognizing the value of accurate at-home electrocardiogram (“ECG”) capture, a development that is shaping the future of cardiac care. HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) is positioned at the forefront of this transformation with its FDA-cleared HeartBeam System, the first cable-free ECG device that captures the heart's signals from 3 distinct directions and is designed to be a groundbreaking solution for at-home detection and monitoring of arrhythmias.

A recent report indicates that UK doctors believe home ECG devices could soon save thousands of lives by enabling earlier identification of heart problems such as long...

