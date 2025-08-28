Investornewsbreaks Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Receives Additional Nasdaq Delinquency Notice

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: GWAV) , an operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, announced that it has received an additional delinquency notice from Nasdaq following the delayed filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025. While the notice could serve as an additional basis for delisting, the Company emphasized that its securities will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker“GWAV” and confirmed plans to provide Nasdaq with an updated compliance plan by Sept. 8, 2025. Greenwave stated it is working diligently to complete and file its delayed reports with the SEC as soon as practicable.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc., is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) and implement several unique technologies to increase metal processing volumes and operating efficiencies, including a downstream recovery system and cloud-based ERP system.

Steel is one of the world's most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times. Recycling steel provides key environmental benefits over virgin metals, including reduced energy use, lower CO2 emissions, lower waste, and conserving natural resources. The Company's customers include large corporations, industrial manufacturers, retail customers, and government organizations. The Company plans to aggressively expand its footprint of locations by acquiring independent, profitable scrap yards in the coming months. For more information, please visit .

