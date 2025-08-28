Miningnewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) Files Technical Report Supporting Duquesne West Gold Project MRE

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) announced the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report supporting its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“2025 Duquesne West MRE”) for the Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec. The estimate outlines an Inferred Mineral Resource of 26.9 million tonnes, containing 1.46 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au. CEO John Florek said the report underscores the project's compelling potential, noting robust values across multiple cut-off grades and significant growth opportunities within the deposit's initial footprint.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor Metals is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project, both situated in this prolific mining district.

Emperor Metals is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ ( ), under Emperor Metals' profile.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor Metals agreed to acquire a 100% interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the“Duquesne West Property”) from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX).

