Will Assess Flood Mitigation Efforts Post-2014 Srinagar Deluge: CM Omar

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his government would seek answers from the administration to understand what flood mitigation measures were taken in Jammu and Kashmir after the 2014 deluge.

His remarks came after flash floods triggered by incessant rains wreaked havoc in Jammu and caused water bodies, including the Jhelum river, in Kashmir to swell.

“There were heavy rains in both Jammu as well as in Kashmir. God saved us. Had the rainfall continued for a day or more, we would have faced immense difficulties. But the water has started receding. It recedes faster in Jammu and takes some time here in Kashmir.

“We are out of danger, but I will have to sit with the officers and understand what we have done after 2014,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He said just two days of rain brought Kashmir to the brink of floods.