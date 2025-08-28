Healthcare IT Outlook And Growth Opportunities 2025-2029 Agentic AI, Virtual Health, Managed Cloud, Cybersecurity, And Mental & Behavioral Health Lead Next Wave Of Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global healthcare IT industry is set for growth driven by tech advancements and streamlined adoption. Opportunities arise in reassessing partnerships, automating workflows, and establishing virtual care centers, with minimal regulatory hurdles and fast ROI across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and LAC.

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare IT Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2025 ()" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2029. This report provides a global outlook for the healthcare IT industry through the lens of provider IT, payer IT, and patient IT segments, along with a 5-year revenue forecast.

The global healthcare IT industry is on track for continuous growth, driven primarily by large-scale technology advancements, organizational readiness, and streamlined adoption. Technological advances and investment in financial, operational, and administrative workflows are expected to reduce the non-medical cost of care and improve the efficiency of the healthcare system.

Investments in these workflows require minimal regulatory oversight, while generating visible and quantifiable returns on investment in the near term. These developments create opportunities globally to reassess partnerships, automate workflows, and build virtual centers for care delivery and monitoring.

The geographic scope covers 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and Caribbean (LAC), with the analysis emphasizing regional readiness, trends, and companies to action. The report examines the factors driving and restraining this market and identifies the opportunities for growth emerging from the changes in this space.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Mental and Behavioral Health

GenAI-powered Operational and Financial Workflows

Increased Investment in RPM to Support Decentralized Care

Increased Use of Managed Cloud Services

Expansion of Acute Virtual Health

Agentic AI in UCaaS for Streamlined Contact Center Operations

Agentic AI in Clinical Workflows

Expanded No-code/Low-code Platforms Solutions Healthcare Cybersecurity Command Centers: Zero-trust Security Model/Zero Incidence

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis Highlights



The 2024 Healthcare IT Market: Forecast vs. Actual Healthcare IT Predictions for 2025

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare IT Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment



Segmentation

Segmentation and Market Challenges

Definitions

Consumer Journey Mapped with Healthcare Stakeholders' Workflows

Healthcare Delivery Sites Growth Environment

Macroeconomic Factors



Global Economy Beat Expectations in 2024 Growing at 3.2%

Trump 2.0 to Drive Growth Slowdown and Inflationary Pressures

Global Growth Slowdown to 2.8% Avoiding a Recession in 2025; Weaker China to Weigh on Asia-Pacific Growth

Global Growth will Stabilize at 3.1% Driven by Extended Tariff-delay Offers and Government Policy Diplomacy Leading to Uptick in Key Markets Global Macroeconomic Shifts and Resilience Strategies: Tech Integration R&D and Agile Production Ecosystems will Ensure Short-term Resilience

Impact of US Tariffs



US Tariffs - 2025 Analysis Top Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Healthcare IT

Key Trends to Watch 2025



Key Trends in Healthcare IT

Continued Investment in Dynamic AI Models to Improve Organizations' Economic Potential

Value-chain Partnerships to Enhance Care Operations by Delivering Point-of-use Insights and Optimizing the Breadth of Services

Rebound in M&A Activity to Drive Industry Consolidation

Enhanced Ways of Working and Workforce Engagement Using New Tools

Digital-first Network for Convenient and Affordable Care Rise of the Middle East as a Digital Health Hub

Revenue Trends 2024-2029



Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Vendor Ecosystem Revenue Forecast by Region

Top 5 Predictions 2025



Prediction 1: Agentic AI will Reduce the Non-medical Cost of Care by Automating Operational and Administrative Workflows

Prediction 2: Virtual Command Centers will Become Necessary to Support Out-of-hospital Care Delivery Networks

Prediction 3: Digital Twins will Lead to Smarter Hospitals with Streamlined Patient Journeys and Reduced Wastage

Prediction 4: A Unified Cybersecurity Platform will Become an Essential Part of Healthcare Cybersecurity Strategies by 2026 Prediction 5: Smart Hospitals will Need to be Environmentally Smarter

Provider IT Market 2025

Provider IT - 2025 Market Snapshot

Payer IT Market 2025

Payer IT - 2025 Market Snapshot

Patient IT Market 2025

Patient IT - 2025 Market Snapshot

Regional Predictions 2025-2029



2025 Predictions: Regional

2025 Predictions: Regional Heat Map for Healthcare IT Adoption

Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - North America

Companies to Action - North America

Impact of Trump Administration 2.0 - North America

Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - Latin America & Caribbean

Companies to Action - Latin America

Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - Europe

Companies to Action - Europe

Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - Asia-Pacific

Companies to Action - Asia-Pacific

Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - Middle East and Africa Companies to Action - Middle East and Africa

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

