Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Healthcare IT Outlook And Growth Opportunities 2025-2029 Agentic AI, Virtual Health, Managed Cloud, Cybersecurity, And Mental & Behavioral Health Lead Next Wave Of Healthcare Innovation


2025-08-28 09:35:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global healthcare IT industry is set for growth driven by tech advancements and streamlined adoption. Opportunities arise in reassessing partnerships, automating workflows, and establishing virtual care centers, with minimal regulatory hurdles and fast ROI across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and LAC.

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare IT Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2025 ()" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2029. This report provides a global outlook for the healthcare IT industry through the lens of provider IT, payer IT, and patient IT segments, along with a 5-year revenue forecast.

The global healthcare IT industry is on track for continuous growth, driven primarily by large-scale technology advancements, organizational readiness, and streamlined adoption. Technological advances and investment in financial, operational, and administrative workflows are expected to reduce the non-medical cost of care and improve the efficiency of the healthcare system.

Investments in these workflows require minimal regulatory oversight, while generating visible and quantifiable returns on investment in the near term. These developments create opportunities globally to reassess partnerships, automate workflows, and build virtual centers for care delivery and monitoring.
The geographic scope covers 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and Caribbean (LAC), with the analysis emphasizing regional readiness, trends, and companies to action. The report examines the factors driving and restraining this market and identifies the opportunities for growth emerging from the changes in this space.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Mental and Behavioral Health
  • GenAI-powered Operational and Financial Workflows
  • Increased Investment in RPM to Support Decentralized Care
  • Increased Use of Managed Cloud Services
  • Expansion of Acute Virtual Health
  • Agentic AI in UCaaS for Streamlined Contact Center Operations
  • Agentic AI in Clinical Workflows
  • Expanded No-code/Low-code Platforms Solutions
  • Healthcare Cybersecurity Command Centers: Zero-trust Security Model/Zero Incidence

Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights

  • The 2024 Healthcare IT Market: Forecast vs. Actual
  • Healthcare IT Predictions for 2025

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare IT Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

  • Segmentation
  • Segmentation and Market Challenges
  • Definitions
  • Consumer Journey Mapped with Healthcare Stakeholders' Workflows
  • Healthcare Delivery Sites
  • Growth Environment

Macroeconomic Factors

  • Global Economy Beat Expectations in 2024 Growing at 3.2%
  • Trump 2.0 to Drive Growth Slowdown and Inflationary Pressures
  • Global Growth Slowdown to 2.8% Avoiding a Recession in 2025; Weaker China to Weigh on Asia-Pacific Growth
  • Global Growth will Stabilize at 3.1% Driven by Extended Tariff-delay Offers and Government Policy Diplomacy Leading to Uptick in Key Markets
  • Global Macroeconomic Shifts and Resilience Strategies: Tech Integration R&D and Agile Production Ecosystems will Ensure Short-term Resilience

Impact of US Tariffs

  • US Tariffs - 2025 Analysis
  • Top Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Healthcare IT

Key Trends to Watch 2025

  • Key Trends in Healthcare IT
  • Continued Investment in Dynamic AI Models to Improve Organizations' Economic Potential
  • Value-chain Partnerships to Enhance Care Operations by Delivering Point-of-use Insights and Optimizing the Breadth of Services
  • Rebound in M&A Activity to Drive Industry Consolidation
  • Enhanced Ways of Working and Workforce Engagement Using New Tools
  • Digital-first Network for Convenient and Affordable Care
  • Rise of the Middle East as a Digital Health Hub

Revenue Trends 2024-2029

  • Forecast Considerations
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Segment
  • Vendor Ecosystem
  • Revenue Forecast by Region

Top 5 Predictions 2025

  • Prediction 1: Agentic AI will Reduce the Non-medical Cost of Care by Automating Operational and Administrative Workflows
  • Prediction 2: Virtual Command Centers will Become Necessary to Support Out-of-hospital Care Delivery Networks
  • Prediction 3: Digital Twins will Lead to Smarter Hospitals with Streamlined Patient Journeys and Reduced Wastage
  • Prediction 4: A Unified Cybersecurity Platform will Become an Essential Part of Healthcare Cybersecurity Strategies by 2026
  • Prediction 5: Smart Hospitals will Need to be Environmentally Smarter

Provider IT Market 2025

  • Provider IT - 2025 Market Snapshot

Payer IT Market 2025

  • Payer IT - 2025 Market Snapshot

Patient IT Market 2025

  • Patient IT - 2025 Market Snapshot

Regional Predictions 2025-2029

  • 2025 Predictions: Regional
  • 2025 Predictions: Regional Heat Map for Healthcare IT Adoption
  • Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - North America
  • Companies to Action - North America
  • Impact of Trump Administration 2.0 - North America
  • Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - Latin America & Caribbean
  • Companies to Action - Latin America
  • Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - Europe
  • Companies to Action - Europe
  • Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - Asia-Pacific
  • Companies to Action - Asia-Pacific
  • Healthcare IT Readiness Ranking and Mapping - Middle East and Africa
  • Companies to Action - Middle East and Africa

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Appendix & Next Steps

  • Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN28082025004107003653ID1109988920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search