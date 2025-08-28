Pet Boarding Services Market To Reach USD 15.46 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Rising Pet Ownership And Demand For Premium Pet Care SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Boarding Services Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Pet Boarding Services Market was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.46 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The United States market, valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.95%. This expansion is driven by surging pet adoption rates, consumer willingness to spend on premium services, and the integration of advanced care facilities in pet boarding centers.





With the rise in dual-income households and busy work schedules, U.S. consumers increasingly view pet boarding facilities as extensions of family care-demanding luxury, safety, veterinary oversight, and digital monitoring features.

Pet Boarding Services Market Overview

Pet boarding services offer temporary care and accommodation for pets while their owners are away. These facilities range from standard kennels to luxury pet resorts that provide spa treatments, training programs, recreational play areas, and specialized diets.

The market has been significantly impacted by the humanization of pets, with owners seeking services that ensure emotional and physical well-being. Technology driven offerings such as real-time pet monitoring apps, GPS trackers, and health updates are becoming standard in premium boarding services.

The U.S. leads the market with high pet ownership rates nearly 66% of households owning at least one pet coupled with rising spending on pet health, grooming, and comfort.

Key Pet Boarding Services Market Companies Profiled in the Report



A Place for Rover, Inc.

Camp Bow Wow

Dogtopia Enterprises

Fetch! Pet Care

Holidog.com

PARADISE 4 PAWS.

PetBacker

PetSmart LLC

Swifto Inc. We Love Pets

Pet Boarding Services Market Segment Analysis

By Service Type:

The short-term boarding is the largest segment of the market type in 2023, as it has a high preference among working professionals and short-stay travelers. The segment held the largest share of more than 53% of the global revenue. Such places to accommodate pet owners are seeing a boom as more people travel and want somewhere safe for their pets to play, eat, and nap while they are away, including overnight or weekend stays.

By Pet Type:

Globally, the dog segment is expected to account for 79% of the market in 2023, as most pet owners have dogs and are increasingly using a daycare home or professional boarding service instead of leaving their dogs alone at home. Dogs need more maintenance, exercise, and social interaction, so that boarding is very loving.

Pet Boarding Services Market Regional Trends

The global pet boarding services market was dominated by North America in 2023, due to the popularity of the pet boarding services sector and an increase in spending on pets. A solid pet ownership base, premium service offerings, and a general awareness about pet health make the U.S. the flag bearer within the region. With heart-warming average income and a mature pet care ecosystem in the region, it is no wonder that people in North America spend more on their pets.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth, with rapid growth in pet populations and increasing urbanization and disposable incomes in emerging markets, including China and India. The rise in the popularity of professional pet care solutions and a greater willingness to adopt Western pet parenting trends are also providing an impetus to the demand for organized boarding services in this part of India.

Recent Developments in the Pet Boarding Services Market



March 2024: Dog daycare and boarding leader Dogtopia announced a new prototype store design with larger playrooms and a smaller footprint for better operating efficiency.

Fanwood (Mar 2024) Dog boarding franchise with HQ in Fanwood attracts $10M investment from its largest multi-unit franchisee for growth and technology upgrade of boarding services May 2024 Pet Paradise opened its 50th in the U.S., a resort-style dog and cat boarding facility in Atlanta, GA, featuring individual premium suites, on-site veterinary care, and air-conditioned play areas.

Statistical Insights



U.S. households spent over USD 147 billion on pets in 2023, with boarding services being one of the fastest-growing categories.

Around 42% of pet parents in the U.S. reported using pet boarding services at least once a year.

Premium/luxury pet boarding is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% globally, outpacing standard boarding. Digital booking platforms now account for 28% of total bookings in the U.S., up from just 11% in 2019.

Unique USP Sections to Include in the Proposal



Technological Integration in Pet Boarding Services- Explore with us the role of AI, mobile apps, GPS tracking, and how even webcam integrations and digital booking platforms are changing service delivery.

Behavioral & Psychological Trends in Pet Owners- Study on owner sentiment, attachment levels, and pet anxiety that will determine the decision process to avail boarding service.

Revenue Models & Subscription Trends- An analysis of established pay-per-use, subscription-only, and bundled service models employed by leaders.

Franchise & Business Model Expansion Strategies- Peer group comparison of franchise scalability, ROI ability, and operational benchmarks for top regions. Sustainability & Eco-Friendly Practices in Facilities - Share how green initiatives (think recyclable bedding, solar-powered ops, sustainable food packaging) are on the rise.

