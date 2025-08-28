'Hadn't Taken Time If RSS Had Been Deciding Everything': Mohan Bhagwat On BJP Presidential Elections
Speaking on Day 3 of the 'RSS Centenary Lecture Series – 100 Years of Sangh's Journey: New Horizons' at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, Bhagwat underlined that the RSS“only offers suggestions” but never interferes in the BJP's decision-making process.
“This is completely wrong. This cannot happen,” Bhagwat said, responding to a question on whether“everything in BJP is managed and arranged by the Sangh.”
Drawing a comparison, he remarked,“I have been running the Shakha for 50 years. If someone gives me a suggestion, I will listen. But the party is running the country. They are experts in that. We (RSS) are not.”
He added that while the RSS can advise, the final call always rests with the BJP leadership. In a pointed remark on delays in the BJP's internal elections, including the selection of its next party president, Bhagwat quipped:“If we were deciding everything, would it have taken so much time? They should take their own time.”
On the Sangh's broader relationship with government, Bhagwat said the organisation coordinates well with both central and state administrations, irrespective of political party. However, he flagged structural challenges, noting that India's governance system, largely inherited from the British, has“internal contradictions.”
“Even if the man in the chair is 100 per cent for us, he has to work through hurdles. He may succeed or he may not. We give him independence. There is no quarrel anywhere,” he explained.
Addressing examples of friction, Bhagwat cited differences between trade unions, small-scale industry bodies, and the government, stressing that such contradictions are natural.“Our swayamsevaks work honestly. We allow experiments, and if results are good, everyone accepts,” he said.
Bhagwat reiterated that the Sangh and the BJP“trust each other” but differences on issues are natural.“We are not at loggerheads. We are trying to extract the truth, which includes struggle, but it does not mean quarrel.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment