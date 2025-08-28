Glenstar Minerals Comments On U.S. Strategic Minerals Reserve Initiative In Nevada

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("" or the "") welcomes the news that the United States will establish its first Strategic Minerals Reserve at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Mineral County, Nevada. This marks a turning point for North American critical minerals security; one that puts Glenstar and Nevada squarely in the game.

A public-private partnership, led by M2i Global and Volato Group, will convert the Hawthorne Army Depot, the world's largest ammunition storage facility, into a hub for storing, refining, and distributing vital minerals such as gallium, graphite and copper. The U.S. Departments of Defense, Energy, and the Defense Logistics Agency back the initiative. This follows last week's announcement from Washington that $2 billion of the $52.7 billion CHIPS Act funding will be directed toward the development of critical minerals projects, reinforcing America's commitment to building a full domestic supply chain.

"This is a huge validation of what we are doing," said Dave Ryan, CEO of Glenstar Minerals. "We recently raised over C$3 million in a private placement financing to advance drilling and further exploration at our Green Monster and Wildhorse projects, both located in Nevada. The Green Monster asset, in particular, is yielding polymetallic results including zinc, silver, copper, nickel and cobalt. These align directly with the minerals that this reserve and CHIPS Act funding aim to secure. With federal resources flowing into regional mineral infrastructure, we have a serious tailwind. This is not just about stockpiling, it is about creating a domestic pipeline from the ground to the processor to the factory. That gives Nevada mineral exploration companies such Glenstar a real opportunity to scale."

Why It Matters for Glenstar:

Strategic alignment: Our exploration sits in the same supply chain that the U.S. Reserve and CHIPS Act investments are designed to empower.Investor visibility: As policy makers push domestic supply, projects like ours receive greater attention and valuation.Location advantage: Our operations already benefit from Nevada's infrastructure and political support. The Reserve and CHIPS Act funding further strengthen that advantage.

Looking Forward:

We will continue advancing our drilling programs aggressively. At Green Monster, we are testing the continuity of a zone that has already delivered grades exceeding 30% zinc, 5.7 oz./t silver, plus anomalous cobalt and nickel. At Wildhorse, early sampling shows grades of up to 5.3% copper and 21.6 ppm silver. This recent Reserve and CHIPS Act news confirms what we have always believed; Nevada is a critical front in North America's mineral independence. Glenstar is here to build a resource that matters not just for shareholders, but for national security.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc. who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively. All fieldwork relating to geologic observations and sampling as reported herein, has been directly overseen by Mr. Marvin who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

