All About Sonu Sood's EXCLUSIVE Ganpati Celebration: Eco Friendly Mandap To Spiritual Connection WATCH

Every year, Sonu Sood's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are a touching blend of spirituality, family togetherness, and heartfelt devotion. For the 2025 edition, this very tradition has continued through an exclusive YouTube feature inviting viewers to his home as he welcomes Ganpati Bappa with love, rituals, and sincere grace.

A Glimpse into The Exclusive Celebration

This 5-minute special offers a very close insight into Sonu Sood's private celebrations. From there, fruits, prayers, and aarti to family bonding, the video extends this heartwarming gesture with how one of Bollywood's most noble persons honors the festival.

"Sonu Sood was sharing how his first promise to Ganapati as he entered Mumbai in initial acting stages was to follow the path that Ganapati has shown and is still following the same from twenty-five years now."

Sonu Sood also threw light on his inspiration for being the way he is today. He said, "Bappa has given me a lot; He taught me a lot, then He taught me the craft; now, I should give something back to what I have. I had nothing, and Bappa gave me a lot; now is my turn to give back. I give as much as I can".

Sonu Sood talked about the experience of his directorial debut for his next film, "It's truly inspiring to wear the hat of a director and planning and writing are one of the most creative things to do, so being one is inspiring".

Tradition Rooted In Devotion

For almost twenty-five years now, Sonu Sood has celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with profound spiritual enthusiasm. For him, this long-standing tradition has evolved into a testimony of his deep devotion that is much more than an observance and a continuity of his culture.

Widespread Festive Cheer Among Celebs

This year many other celebrities shared their own Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as well:

Salman Khan celebrated with family at his sister Arpita's home, performing aarti with his parents, and later sharing a now-viral video on X.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dressed in traditional attire to pray together, with Ranveer appearing clean-shaven for the first time following his "Dhurandhar" shoot.

Vicky Kaushal took a creative patent by revealing Ganesh idols, themed on his forthcoming film Chhaava.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa worshipped with all of their hearts at home-adorably as their son Gola joined in with the dhol during puja.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed Bappa home with their daughters, capturing the warmth of the family moments before the festival.