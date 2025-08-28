Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Sparks FIRE Between Kunickaa & Gaurav!

Tanya Mittal has once again stirred the pot inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Her sharp words provoked a heated clash between Kunickaa Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna. Kunickaa burst out in anger, leaving Gaurav shocked and Tanya secretly enjoying the chaos she created. Drama unfolded like never before!

