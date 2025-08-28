403
Milei Government Calls Bribery Case A Political Operation
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's Chief of Cabinet Guillermo Francos told Congress that the bribery allegations at the National Disability Agency (ANDIS) are nothing more than a“political operation” designed to damage President Javier Milei before elections.
The statement came after leaked recordings on August 20 accused senior officials of taking kickbacks in medicine contracts for people with disabilities.
The audios, attributed to Diego Spagnuolo, the former ANDIS head and Milei 's past lawyer, described an 8%“return” on drug purchases.
They named Eduardo“Lule” Menem, a top aide in the Presidency, and mentioned Karina Milei, the President's sister and Secretary General. Spagnuolo was removed from his post, and the government intervened in ANDIS with an internal audit.
Milei denied the charges, announced legal action against Spagnuolo, and shared a supplier's denial online. Lule Menem also rejected any role, saying the case seeks to weaken the government.
Judge Sebastián Casanello has opened a formal investigation, ordered raids at ANDIS and supplier Suizo Argentina, and banned suspects from leaving the country.
Authorities seized phones and documents, while Alejandro Vilches was appointed as intervenor at ANDIS for 180 days. The financial scale adds weight to the scandal.
Disability Medicine Spending Sparks Political Tension in Argentina
Official records show Suizo Argentina's state contracts rose from 3.9 billion ARS (~$2.9 million) in 2024 to about 108 billion ARS (~$80 million) in 2025, with provincial contracts adding almost 54 billion ARS (~$40 million) more.
These figures show why control of the disability medicine budget is so politically sensitive. The case broke days after Congress overturned Milei's veto of a disability emergency law, which obliges the state to spend more on services.
Francos argued Argentina cannot afford the new spending despite reporting a fiscal surplus. With Buenos Aires Province elections on September 7 and national midterms on October 26, the dispute mixes governance, money, and politics.
For citizens, it raises doubts about whether health funds reach those in need. For investors abroad, it tests Milei's pledge of fiscal discipline and transparent administration.
