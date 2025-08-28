403
Brazil's Population Hits 213.4 Million But Peak Looms
|São Paulo
|45,973,194
|46,081,801
|0.24%
|Minas Gerais
|21,322,691
|21,393,441
|0.33%
|Rio de Janeiro
|17,219,679
|17,223,547
|0.02%
|Bahia
|14,850,513
|14,870,907
|0.14%
|Paraná
|11,824,665
|11,890,517
|0.56%
|Rio Grande do Sul
|11,229,915
|11,233,263
|0.03%
|Pernambuco
|9,539,029
|9,562,007
|0.24%
|Ceará
|9,233,656
|9,268,836
|0.38%
|Pará
|8,664,306
|8,711,196
|0.54%
|Santa Catarina
|8,058,441
|8,187,029
|1.60%
|Goiás
|7,350,483
|7,423,629
|1.00%
|Maranhão
|7,010,960
|7,018,211
|0.10%
|Amazonas
|4,281,209
|4,321,616
|0.94%
|Paraíba
|4,145,040
|4,164,468
|0.47%
|Espírito Santo
|4,102,129
|4,126,854
|0.60%
|Mato Grosso
|3,836,399
|3,893,659
|1.49%
|Rio Grande do Norte
|3,446,071
|3,455,236
|0.27%
|Piauí
|3,375,646
|3,384,547
|0.26%
|Alagoas
|3,220,104
|3,220,848
|0.02%
|Federal District
|2,982,818
|2,996,899
|0.47%
|Mato Grosso do Sul
|2,901,895
|2,924,631
|0.78%
|Sergipe
|2,291,077
|2,299,425
|0.36%
|Rondônia
|1,746,227
|1,751,950
|0.33%
|Tocantins
|1,577,342
|1,586,859
|0.60%
|Acre
|880,631
|884,372
|0.42%
|Amapá
|802,837
|806,517
|0.46%
|Roraima
|716,793
|738,772
|3.07%
