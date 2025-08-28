Monsoon Wind Power Project Achieves Commercial Operation, Delivering Clean Energy Across Borders



600 MW, utility-scale, onshore wind farm – largest in Southeast Asia

First wind farm in Lao PDR and first cross-border renewable energy project in Asia

Supplying clean electricity from Lao PDR to Vietnam's national grid

Equivalent to the electricity use of over one million households

Completed construction and full grid connection in just 27 months, achieving Commercial Operation Date (COD) on 22 August 2025 - 4 months ahead of schedule

Developed with zero resettlement and in line with international best-practice environmental and social safeguard standards

Investing US$1.1 million annually in community development, with early initiatives such as scholarships, mobile health checkups, and coffee livelihood programs Triggering ASEAN grid aspirations and advancing regional energy connectivity









DAK CHEUNG, Laos, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a bold idea in 2011 is now a milestone in Asia's clean energy journey. The 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Project, originated and developed by IES, its lead developer and controlling shareholder, has officially reached Commercial Operation on 22 August 2025. As Asia's first cross-border renewable energy project, it now delivers clean power from the mountains of southern Lao PDR into Vietnam, advancing regional energy security, economic growth, and ASEAN grid integration.

Stretching across the Dak Cheung District of Sekong Province and the Sanxay District of Attapeu Province, 133 wind turbines turn steadily in the region's strong, reliable winds. This is the product of more than a decade of detailed wind studies. Their energy travels through four 115 kV substations, is stepped up to 500 kV at the project substation, and carried along a 27-kilometre high-voltage transmission line to the Lao–Vietnam border, where it connects to Vietnam's 500 kV transmission system. From there, the transmission line continues another 44 kilometres to EVN's Thanh My substation.

The project was initiated by Impact Electrons Siam (IES) and is developed and operated by Monsoon Wind Power Company Limited, a Lao-incorporated company. It is backed by an international consortium of shareholders: IES, the project's originator, ACEN from the Philippines, BCPG and STP&I from Thailand, Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan and its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond Generating Asia (DGA), and SMP Consultation from Lao PDR.

Financing has come from a group of leading regional and global lenders whose support reflects deep confidence in its technical, environmental, and economic merits. These include the Asian Development Bank (ADB, as lead arranger), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Export–Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation (HKMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Kasikornbank (KBANK), and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB). The construction was led by PowerChina, with wind turbines supplied by Envision Energy.

“This is a proud and historic moment for our company, our partners, and the region,” said Nat Hutanuwatr, Managing Director of the Monsoon Wind Power. “From the early days when many doubted the feasibility of a cross-border wind farm in this terrain, to overcoming technical, logistical, and financial challenges, this achievement stands as a testament to the determination, innovation, and collaboration of everyone involved, including our shareholders, lenders, advisors, contractors, technology providers, partners and the heroic Monsoon Wind team. The project not only delivers renewable energy at scale but also demonstrates how ASEAN countries can work together for a cleaner, more sustainable future. We are grateful for the trust and steady support of both the Lao and Vietnamese governments throughout this journey, and proud that the project also brings lasting benefits to local communities through our unique community development program, focusing on education, healthcare and wellbeing of the communities in which we operate.”

“Good things take time,” said Paradai Suebma, the Chairwoman of Monsoon Wind Power. “Monsoon Wind, 14 years in the making, is a tribute to vision, partnership and our commitment to sustainability. We recognize the foresight of IES, who originated this project, and extend our deepest appreciation to our management and team of the Monsoon Wind Power Project, whose unwavering dedication and perseverance turned vision into reality. We truly appreciate the opportunity to contribute to regional growth while shaping a model for clean energy connectivity. We also deeply value the collaboration of our partners, lenders, advisors, and contractors in making this milestone possible. And most importantly, the trust and uplifting quality of life of the communities we serve make our hearts grow and give this achievement its greater meaning.”

By diversifying Laos' energy mix beyond hydropower and supplying Vietnam with clean electricity, Monsoon Wind directly supports the ASEAN Power Grid initiative, reduces reliance on fossil fuels, and advances the region's energy transition. The project is expected to offset approximately 1.3 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

