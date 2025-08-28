Mezrah Consulting Launches Their MSO Deferral Plantm Strategy And Partner Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezrah Consulting, a national executive benefits consulting firm, today announced the launch of its MSO Deferral PlanTM and Partnership Program.

As part of Mezrah Consulting's continued commitment to innovation in creating new income deferral strategies and, in general, the executive benefits space, this new strategy builds on the firm's track record of delivering unique, forward-looking solutions that reshape the way businesses retain leadership and build long-term value.

An MSO Deferral PlanTM - or as Todd Mezrah, CEO of Mezrah Consulting, refers to it, a“Majority Shareholder Owned” MSO Deferral PlanTM is an innovative, proprietary strategy that allows majority shareholders and their key executives of S Corps, C Corps, and other Pass-through Entities (PTEs) to defer income on a pre-tax basis through a specialized structure. This approach shifts taxable income into a more favorable tax environment, enabling strategic tax arbitrage, reducing tax liability, and supporting long-term, tax-deferred wealth accumulation.

As the MSO Deferral PlanTM strategy evolved, the development of a partnership program opportunity emerged as well. The program allows participating financial professional firms-accounting, investment advisory, consulting and insurance-to partner with Mezrah to champion this proprietary deferral strategy to their own clients and relationships.

“Until now, our MSO Deferral PlanTM has been a highly specialized solution available only to direct clients,” said Todd Mezrah,“With this partnership program, we're giving trusted partners the ability to offer a transformational planning opportunity to their own client base -backed by our intellectual property, technology, and support.”

This marks another milestone in Mezrah Consulting's broader mission to lead the industry in designing intelligent, compliant, and client-centric executive benefit strategies. We're not just following trends-we're creating them by thinking contrarian, finding solutions to problems and being first to market.

MSO Deferral PlanTM Partnership Program participants will gain access to:



The proprietary MSO Deferral PlanTM design and technical memos

Implementation playbooks and tax support resources

Confidential tools and templates under NDA Plan modeling, documentation, and compliance support

“This is the only partnership-driven structure of its kind in the market,” added Mezrah.“Our partners are equipped with a distinct competitive advantage to deepen relationships with their professional clients.” Leveraging our Partner Platform will allow our partners to go-to-market quickly, and with confidence.

Follow us on LinkedIn to stay informed on the MSO Deferral PlanTM and future initiatives that continue to set Mezrah Consulting apart as a firm to watch.

For more information about the MSO Deferral PlanTM and Partnership Program, or to request an NDA for consideration, contact Mezrah Consulting at ... or visit or mso-deferral-plan-partner

Todd Mezrah - ...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at