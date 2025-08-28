Fdctech, Inc. Announces The Launch Of Copy Trading Platform By Subsidiary Alchemy Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global copy trading market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6–8% through 2030, reaching an estimated $4–5 billion in platform revenues.

Irvine, CA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," PINK: FDCT ), a fintech-driven firm specializing in acquiring and scaling small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alchemy Markets Ltd. , has launched a new Copy Trading mobile application. The platform is designed to transform the retail trading experience by connecting everyday investors with top-performing traders through a secure, regulated ecosystem.

The Copy Trading platform introduces a two-sided marketplace: new traders can seamlessly replicate the strategies of experienced professionals, while skilled traders can monetize their expertise by building a following and earning performance-based fees.

The launch of Alchemy's Copy Trading app underscores the company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative fintech solutions that democratize access to global markets. By combining intuitive design, transparency, and institutional-grade infrastructure, we provide both novice and professional traders with the tools to succeed in today's dynamic trading environment.

Key Features of the Copy Trading App



Curated library of verified trading strategies with historical performance data, risk metrics, and asset preferences.

Automatic mirroring of trades onto MetaTrader 4/5 accounts, ensuring seamless integration.

Full user control over capital allocation, risk exposure, and the ability to stop copying at any time. For Strategy Providers: monetization opportunities through performance-based fees, public trading profiles, and global visibility.

Built on Alchemy Markets' regulated infrastructure, the app offers deep liquidity, ultra-fast execution speeds, and strong compliance safeguards. Available now on iOS and Android, the Copy Trading app makes participating in global markets simpler, faster, and smarter.

Market Opportunity: Copy Trading on the Rise

Copy trading has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in the online trading industry. According to industry research, the global copy trading market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6–8% through 2030, reaching an estimated $4–5 billion in platform revenues. Adoption is being driven by retail traders seeking simplified market access, increased transparency, and community-driven investment experiences. Beyond forex, copy trading is expanding rapidly into various asset classes, including equities, commodities, and digital assets, creating a diversified growth opportunity for platforms like Alchemy Markets.

For more information on the Company's results and strategic plans, please visit our SEC filings or the Company's website .

Alchemy Markets Ltd.

Alchemy Markets Ltd . is a licensed investment firm regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority under MiFID II. Offering multi-asset execution, custody, and institutional-grade trading infrastructure, Alchemy serves clients across Europe and other regulated jurisdictions. As a core part of the Company's international expansion, Alchemy plays a pivotal role in delivering regulated and scalable trading solutions globally.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") is a regulatory-grade financial technology infrastructure developer designed to serve the future financial markets. Our clients include regulated and OTC brokerages, as well as prop and algo trading firms of all sizes, across various asset classes, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs, precious metals, and other financial instruments. Our growth strategy involves acquiring and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, leveraging our proprietary trading technology and liquidity solutions to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

Press Release Disclaimer

This press release's statements may be forward-looking statements or future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third party. Therefore, in no case will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

Contact Media Relations

FDCTech, Inc.

...



+1 877-445-6047

200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300,

Irvine, CA, 92618