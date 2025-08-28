Aprea Therapeutics To Present At H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments that exploit specific cancer cell vulnerabilities while minimizing damage to healthy cells, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, to take place September 8-10, 2025, in New York.

Presentation Details

Date/ time: Tuesday, September 9 at 3:30 PM ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Webcast link: click here

The webcast will be available for 90 days at the link above or on the Aprea Investors page, under“News & Events.”

About Aprea

Aprea's mission is to develop novel cancer therapies that target cancer cells directly, while sparing healthy ones. By exploiting unique vulnerabilities in cancer cell mutations, this approach is designed to eradicate tumors while minimizing harm to normal tissues, thereby reducing the risk of toxicity often associated with conventional chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea's lead programs include APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a macrocyclic small molecule ATR inhibitor, both currently in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at .

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

