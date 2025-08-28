Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Streamex (BSGM) To Participate In The 5Th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto 1X1 Conference On September 4Th


2025-08-28 08:31:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA & VANCOUVER, BC , Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (“BioSig” or the“Company”), which recently merged with Streamex Exchange Corporation (“Streamex”) (NASDAQ: BSGM), a gold tokenization infrastructure company building the foundation for on-chain gold markets, today announced that it will participate in the 5th annual Needham Virtual Crypto 1x1 Conference on September 4th, 2025. BioSig and Streamex CEO, Henry McPhie and CIO, Mitch Williams will host one on one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

About Streamex

Streamex is an RWA and gold tokenization company building Institutional grade infrastructure to bring the gold market on chain, enabled by a gold denominated treasury and tokenization technology powering the gold market of tomorrow. Streamex is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig Technologies, Inc.
About BioSig Technolgies

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device technology company with an advanced digital signal processing technology platform, the PURE EPTM Platform that delivers insights to electrophysiologists for ablation treatments of cardiovascular arrhythmias.

CONTACT: Contacts BioSig/Streamex Press & Investor Relations: Adele Carey Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ... Henry McPhie CEO of BioSig, Co-Founder of Streamex ... ...

MENAFN28082025004107003653ID1109988494

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search