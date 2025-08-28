New U.S. Products Pro-Start Extractor Gives Startup Jan-San Professionals A Business Boost

The new Pro Start Extractor gives start-up Jan-San floor cleaning businesses an affordable, high-power, lightweight, easy-to-use, professional-grade machine that gets an operation up and running quickly. The Pro Start Extractor delivers easy-to-use, porta

The U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands increase cleaning ability and reduce drying time 20 percent greater than any products on the market.

U.S. Products is the leader in design and production of commercial, professional grade Jan-San cleaning and restoration extractors. The U.S. Products extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness a

Powerful, portable, versatile, value-priced Pro-Start Extractor helps emerging floor cleaning businesses get profitable fast.

- Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning Extractors and the long-time manufacturer of Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, today launched its Pro-StartTM Extractor. The new Pro Start Extractor is an entry-level professional floor cleaning extractor that gives start-up Jan-San floor cleaning businesses a fast, high-power, affordable professional-grade machine that can help their business get up and running quickly.

The U.S. Products Pro-Start Extractor is a portable, lightweight, easy-to-use floor cleaning machine that creates fast, deep cleaning via a single power cord, 220 PSI, 145-inch lift, dual two-stage motor and an eight-gallon tank. The Pro-Start Extractor package includes $400 value Trident Wand and 15-foot hose.

Start-up floor cleaning operations can utilize the Pro-Start Extractor to efficiently clean carpets in small-to-mid sized businesses, hotels, residential facilities, house cleaning, and high-traffic areas. The new Pro-Start Extractor is ideal for tight spaces, stairwells, and smaller buildings where portability and power are important to complete a job fast and efficiently.

“We designed the Pro-Start system to help new professional cleaning operations and building contractors get going quickly, and handle their toughest floor cleaning challenges, faster, easier and with more efficiency,” said Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO.“A fast extractor gets your cleaning business making money quickly. And the new Pro-Start Extractor gives new floor cleaning businesses a high lift, high PSI, high value cleaning tool, with everything they need to get going fast.”

Jan-San Operations Require High-Power Professional Extractors

Professional cleaning operations must be able to reach, clean and restore all surface types in all areas, including small rooms, confined areas, and stairwells. Varying carpets and floors require different pressure to clean – but not damage -- these surfaces. The best portable, efficient extraction systems are designed to be compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and upholstery,

New floor care professionals can contact U.S. Products' Jan-San Market Team, and can download new U.S. Products Sales tools and videos for more information HERE ( ).

Pro-StartTM Extractor Pricing and Availability

The new U.S. Products Pro-StartTM Extractor is available now directly from the U.S. Products Website. The Pro-Start Extractor is offered as a complete package for the Jan-San cleaning professional, and includes a $400 value Trident Wand, 15-foot hose, eight-gallon tank. For more information, contact U.S. Products at +1-360-450-2712 or email: ....

About U.S, Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San commercial cleaning crews, rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The Cobra, Neptune, Pegasus and Kraken Pro Extractors combine advanced features, powerful lift, fast drying time and easy operation that improve a facility's sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

The U.S. Products Extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company's reliable, powerful systems are backed by more than 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products' market-leading Extractors include a 10-year limited housing warranty. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: , or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

Sam Totah

Rebelcoms

+14155198103 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook



U.S. Products Compact Pro Start Extractor Model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.