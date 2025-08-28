Kejriwal's Big Attack On Congress, Accuses Party Of 'Compromising Most' With BJP
Addressing a meeting of AAP MLAs and municipal councillors in Delhi, Kejriwal questioned why no member of the Gandhi family had gone to jail in the National Herald case.
“We were sent to jail in false cases. But no action was taken against the Gandhis. Some say Mayawati has compromised, Owaisi has compromised, but no, it is the Congress which has compromised the most,” he said.
Calling the National Herald case“an open and shut case,” Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had filed fabricated cases against AAP leaders while sparing the Congress.
Kejriwal further alleged that several major corruption cases, including the 2G and coal scams, had been quietly dropped.“Something is terribly wrong. We have not come to compromise or form an alliance. We have come to do politics for the country and bring change,” he said.
The AAP chief also criticised the condition of governance in Delhi under the current dispensation.“In the last six months, they have made Delhi's situation worse,” he alleged.
Referring to AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kejriwal claimed that his residence was raided, his statement was recorded late in the evening, and parts of it were deleted.“When he refused to sign, he was threatened with arrest, but he was prepared for any eventuality,” Kejriwal said.
He added that in earlier times, rivals were killed, but in today's politics, opponents are sent to jail.
“There is pressure to compromise, but one thing is clear -- we will not bow to the politics of compromise,” he asserted.
He said,“We have not come to do alliance politics; we have come to serve the country. We will never do politics of compromise.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment