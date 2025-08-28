Wolves Sign Girona Defender Ladislav Krejci On Initial Loan Deal

MENAFN - IANS) Wolverhampton, Aug 28 (IANS) Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the loan signing of Girona defender Ladislav Krejci, who becomes the first Czech player in the club's history. The 26-year-old central defender, who can also play in midfield, brings experience from close to 250 career performances, and will automatically become a permanent Old Gold player until 2030, should certain clauses be triggered.

“I'm very, very excited. Even on the first day, it's very exciting for me to see how the staff are working and everything around, the first view of the club. It's very beautiful, very amazing. So, I cannot wait for it," Krejci said in a statement.

“It's been very crazy the last few days. Also, the travelling was busy. But I believe that it's coming to an end, it will be calmer, and I will have more time to focus on my future club.”

The 6ft 3in ball-playing defender began playing in his home nation aged 17, cutting his teeth with Zbrojovka Brno by playing more than 50 times, scoring his first senior goals, and stepping up the age groups within the national team setup.

A move to Sparta Prague in 2019 represented steady progress and brought a first taste of European football and silverware through the Czech Cup – one of four titles he won with his new side.

The defender made his senior Czech debut in March 2022 against Poland and scored the fastest goal in Czech Republic history – one of three international goals to date – while he started all three games of his country's Euro 2024 matches last summer.

By the summer of 2022, the defender was named the Sparta captain, and during that first year as skipper, he guided the club to a first championship title in nine years – a campaign in which he was also named the division's Player of the Season.

During a final season in the Czech capital, Krejci led Sparta to the last 16 of the Europa League and, operating in midfield, finished with 11 goals and seven assists, earning him a move to La Liga.

The switch to Girona saw Krejci slot into the defensive line, and seven of his 36 appearances in the north of Spain came in the Champions League, while his stunning left-footed volley against Villarreal was voted the La Liga Goal of the Month last December.

Following a full pre-season with Girona, where he featured against the Old Gold at the Estadi Montilivi, the defender started both of Girona's opening two La Liga fixtures, but now he moves on for a fresh challenge with Wolves.

Wolves faced consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Bournemouth in the new Premier League season and will next host Everton on Saturday.