Over 30 Houses, Livestock, Land & Bridge Swept Away In Kishtwar

KO file photo

Srinagar- Twin cloudbursts wreaked havoc in the remote Margi village of Warwan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, sweeping away dozens of homes, farmland, and livestock.

Officials and locals said flash floods and mudslides triggered by the cloudbursts destroyed at least 30 houses, washed away over 300 kanals of irrigated land, swept away dozens of livestock, and damaged a bridge connecting the village with adjoining areas. Around 60 more homes were inundated, forcing residents to flee to nearby hillocks for safety.

The Tehsil headquarters of Inshan and surrounding areas also suffered damage, with public land being eroded by floodwaters. Authorities said relief and rescue operations were being hampered by the remoteness of Warwan, poor road connectivity, and the snapping of mobile and internet services.

The disaster comes just weeks after Paddar in Kishtwar was struck by a cloudburst that killed 65 people, with 36 still missing. For Margi village, this is the second major calamity in just over a decade; in 2009, a massive fire had destroyed more than 180 homes.

Officials added that multiple cloudbursts were reported in different parts of Kishtwar district on the same day, though no casualties were reported elsewhere. They warned that relief and restoration in Margi would be challenging given the scale of destruction and the area's isolation.