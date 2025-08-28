The Jhelum Rises, And Kashmir Braces Again
By Peerzada Mohsin Shafi
The nightmare returned as the Jhelum swept into Kashmir's markets, traders threw up sandbags, and families rushed upstairs. In Jammu, a bridge collapsed, and in the Chenab Valley, cloudbursts cut off villages.
The scenes carried the same dread as September 2014, when floods submerged nearly a third of Srinagar and displaced half a million people.
Eleven years on, the valley remains exposed to the same forces that once drowned it.
Hydrologists estimate that the Jhelum's carrying capacity has fallen by nearly a third over the past five decades. Silt has raised the riverbed by up to four feet in places, forcing floodwaters over embankments even during moderate rains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment