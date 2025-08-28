Death Toll Mounts To 40 Jammu Records Wettest Day In 115 Yrs
Srinagar- After record rains wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, the death toll in related incidents rose to 40, most of them victims of the landslide on a Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route.
Two youth lost their lives after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Ganjiwara area of Anantnag town. The deceased have been identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat (30), son of Gh Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Lower Munda, Qazigund, and Junaid Shafi Bhat (25), son of Mohd Shafi Bhat, a resident of Moominabad, Anantnag.
According to eyewitnesses, both were engaged in loading their truck when a low-tension electric wire suddenly snapped and fell on them, resulting in their on-spot death.
In another incident, at least 75 sheep perished due to severe weather conditions in the Shankerpora area of Dooru, Anantnag. The sudden loss has left the affected shepherd family devastated, as their livelihood has been severely impacted.
Soon after receiving information, senior officials from various departments visited the spot, who assured the family that their case will be taken up with higher authorities.
