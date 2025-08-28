Eight Injured, Five Houses Damaged In Cylinder Blast In J & K's Kishtwar
Srinagar- At least eight persons were injured and five houses were damaged and several people injured after a cylinder blast triggered fire at Upper Astan in Kishtwar district on Wednesday.
Officials said that the injured were rescued from the blaze and shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar, with some referred to GMC Doda for advanced treatment.
All eight injured persons were shifted to hospital in which four were referred to District hospital Kishtwar and the other four referred to GMC Doda for specialized treatment, they said.
Authorities said fire-fighting and rescue operations were launched immediately, and the situation is under control.
Cognizance has been taken and the cause of the blast is being investigated. (KNC)
