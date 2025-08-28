Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Incident In Srinagar's Batamaloo

2025-08-28 08:19:40
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A man died after sustaining severe head injuries in a hit-and-run incident near the old bus stand in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, officials said on Thursday.

An official said that the man was riding a motorcycle bearing registration number JK01 AD 7021 when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle, which fled the scene.

Local residents shifted the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, reported news agency KNO.

The deceased has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Bhat, son of Sanaullah Bhat, a resident of Khawaja Pora area of Nowgam, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The driver of the vehicle involved remains unidentified, and further inquiry is underway, the official said.

