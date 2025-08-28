Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
When The Skies Break Over Kashmir

2025-08-28 08:19:38
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
People wade through flood waters in Kursu Raj Bagh area of Srinagar on Wednesday. KO photo by Abid Bhat

By Faizan Ashraf

August has been merciless in Jammu and Kashmir. Three times in less than two weeks, the skies split open and entire communities were left counting their dead.

In Kishtwar, Kathua, and Doda, cloudbursts swept away homes, roads, and lives with an ease that felt like repetition.

The pattern was chilling in its familiarity.

Sudden sheets of rain, a roar of water and stone, families scrambling to escape, and rescue teams rushing in when it was already too late.

Legal Disclaimer:
