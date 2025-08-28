Two Terrorists Killed During Infiltration Bid In North Kashmir's Gurez: Army
Srinagar- Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of North Kashmir's Bandipora district, Army said on Thursday.
“Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector,” Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.
The Army said alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire.
“Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the Army said.
The operation is in progress, it added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment