Army, BSF Personnel Die In Separate Incidents In J & K

Representational Photo

Srinagar- An Army soldier and a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives in the line of duty at two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Havildar Ikbal Ali, who was performing operational duty in Kupwara district. His courage and dedication will forever inspire us,” the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

The Army said the Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the soldier.“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and are committed to their well-being,” it added.

Meanwhile, the BSF paid heartfelt tribute to Constable (General Duty) Rajib Nunia, who died in the line of duty on August 27, 2025, during an operational deployment along the International Boundary in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district.

” He attained martyrdom with unwavering courage, commitment, and dedication. His sacrifice will always be remembered and honoured. The DG BSF and all ranks express their deepest condolences to his family,” the BSF said in a post on X.