LG Sinha Orders Urgent Restoration Of Essential Services, Evacuation In Flood-Hit J & K

Jammu – Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review rescue and relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir, directing officials to ensure swift evacuation of people from low-lying flood-affected areas and immediate restoration of essential services.

Sinha stressed that uninterrupted power, healthcare, clean drinking water, ration supply and telecom connectivity must be ensured. He asked the Power Development Department to coordinate with NHPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) for early restoration of power infrastructure.

He also called on the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to assist the Public Works Department in restoring roads and bridges. The Jal Shakti Department was directed to provide alternative clean drinking water arrangements, especially in remote and hilly habitations.

The LG ordered closure of non-essential government offices, schools and colleges until further notice, and instructed districts to maintain round-the-clock control rooms. He lauded the Army, Air Force, NDRF, CAPFs, Police, SDRF and district administrations for minimizing loss of lives through swift evacuation efforts.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command; Santosh Yadav, Chairman NHAI; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GOC 15 Corps; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to LG; Vivek Kumar, DRM Jammu; Devansh Yadav, Commissioner JMC; Maj Gen Mukesh Banwala, GOC 26 Inf Division; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; besides senior officials of CAPFs, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, telecom service providers and DCs.