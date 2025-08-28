How Was Late Saba Rasool Treated In Iran: Brother Speaks Up

Zubair Rasool, Brother Late Sabah Rasool. Photo sourced from Video grab available on Social Media

Srinagar- Days after the death of Kashmiri MBBS student, Saba Rasool, in Iran, her brother Zubair Rasool has spoken to the media in Srinagar, debunking reports that she was denied proper medical care. He described in detail the sequence of events leading to her demise and expressed gratitude to doctors, university officials, and the Indian Embassy in Tehran for their support.

Zubair said he was in constant touch with his sister until her condition deteriorated.“On 12 August, I spoke to Saba. She complained of vomiting and later went to the hospital, where she was admitted. She underwent ultrasound two or three times, all of which were normal. On 13 August, she again fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital, where doctors noted that her liver enzyme levels were high, though ultrasound again showed no abnormalities. Soon after, she fell unconscious. I was in continuous touch with her friend, who later informed me that she had been put on a ventilator,” he recalled.

He said by afternoon, her friend updated him that doctors diagnosed her with liver failure and that she was not responding to treatment.“Later, around 8:30 p.m., I was told that her kidneys had also failed. Senior neurologists, cardiologists, and urologists attended to her. Doctors informed me that they would administer a medicine which was expected to show results within three hours. Unfortunately, that did not happen. Around 12:30 a.m. in the night, she had not responded. Soon after, her friends told me her blood pressure was fluctuating, and later, they confirmed that she was no more,” Zubair said.

Narrating what followed, Zubair said that on Saturday, 16 August, when he reached Iran around 2 p.m., he was consoled by the students of Urmia University, who had all gathered at the airport.“From there, I went straight to the university and saw the face of my dead sister. On 16 August, we started the process of getting death certificates and completing the other necessary formalities,” he said.

He added that on 17 and 18 August, the officials of Urmia University continuously assisted him.“They were with me throughout and helped in every step. I am highly thankful to them. Whatever the authorities there could do, they did, and they helped me immensely,” Zubair noted.