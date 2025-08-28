ARS Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Details outlined below.
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation (Fireside Chat): Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Time: 3:55 p.m. ET
Location: New York
A live webcast of the presentation will be available here .
Stifel Immunology and Inflammation Summit
Presentation: Monday, September 15, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Location: Virtual
A live webcast of the presentation will be available here .
To access the live and archived webcasts for the investor conferences, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the“Investors & Media” section of the Company's website. A replay of each of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy ® (trade name EUR neffy ® in the EU), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit .
Investor Contact:
Justin Chakma, ARS Pharma
...
Media Contact:
Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.
...
615.414.8668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment