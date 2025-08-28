ARS Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect themselves from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced that Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO and Eric Karas, Chief Commercial Officer will participate in presentations at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and the Stifel Immunology and Inflammation Summit in September.

Details outlined below.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation (Fireside Chat): Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

Location: New York

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here .

Stifel Immunology and Inflammation Summit

Presentation: Monday, September 15, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here .

To access the live and archived webcasts for the investor conferences, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the“Investors & Media” section of the Company's website. A replay of each of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy ® (trade name EUR neffy ® in the EU), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact:

Justin Chakma, ARS Pharma

...

Media Contact:

Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.

...

615.414.8668