Collegium To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOUGHTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Thursday, September 4, 2025

Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 2:35 p.m. ET

New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website: . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET

New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website: . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by Jornay PM®, a differentiated treatment for ADHD. Collegium's strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Investor Contacts:

Ian Karp

Head of Investor Relations

...

Danielle Jesse

Director, Investor Relations

...

Media Contact:

Cheryl Wheeler

Head of Corporate Communications

...