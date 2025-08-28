3D Xpoint Technology Market Size To Surpass USD 6.19 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 14.06% Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3D XPoint Technology Market growth driven by demand for high-speed, durable memory in AI, data centers, and enterprise storage. Austin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D XPoint Technology Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The 3D Xpoint Technology Market size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.19 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.06% during 2025-2032.” 3D XPoint Technology Driving Next-Generation High-Speed Memory Solutions The 3D XPoint technology offers a unique low-latency, high-endurance, non-volatile memory solution that bridges the performance gap between DRAM and NAND flash, enabling fast boot times, real-time analytics, and efficient servers. Widely adopted in enterprise storage, AI acceleration, in-memory computing, and database management, it supports persistent memory architectures for data-heavy workloads in finance, healthcare, cloud computing, and scientific research. Despite Intel phasing out Optane DIMMs by 2025, demand for ultra-fast, durable memory continues to grow, driven by AI, HPC, hybrid memory systems, and energy-efficient data centers. Emerging players like China's Numemory are enhancing speed and endurance, further expanding 3D XPoint adoption in next-generation computing infrastructure. Get a Sample Report of 3D XPoint Technology Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung

GE Healthcare

Hexagon AB

Autodesk Inc.

Sony

Dassault Systèmes

Stratasys

FARO Technologies

3D Systems

Vicon Motion Systems

Panasonic

Philips

Qualisys

Barco

Cognex Corporation

LG Electronics

Basler AG

DreamWorks Animation

Dolby Laboratories Inc. Matterport 3D XPoint Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.06% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Storage Type(Standalone and Hybrid)

. By Type(750GB and 1.5 TB)

. By Application(Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Storage, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial and Others)

. By End User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of 3D XPoint Technology Market Report (20% Discount) @

Key Industry Segmentation

By Storage Type

In 2024, the Standalone segment held around 64% of the 3D XPoint Technology market, valued for its independent operation, high read/write speeds, low latency, and superior endurance, making it ideal for data centers, HPC, AI, machine learning, and big data analytics. Meanwhile, the Hybrid segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 17.18% during 2025-2032, driven by its cost-effective performance, easy integration into existing infrastructures, and increasing adoption in enterprise storage, AI computing, and next-generation server platforms for data-intensive workloads.

By Type

In 2024, the 750GB segment held about 64% of the 3D XPoint Technology market, balancing performance, storage, and cost, and widely adopted in enterprise and data center applications requiring high-speed, reliable access. The 1.5TB segment is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 20.08% during 2025-2032, driven by demand for high-capacity, low-latency memory in HPC, cloud infrastructure, AI training, and big data analytics. Its scalability, speed, and endurance make it ideal for memory-intensive enterprise workloads across diverse industries.

By Application

In 2024, the Enterprise Storage segment held about 39% of the 3D XPoint Technology market, driven by its high-speed performance, durability, and suitability for data centers, real-time analytics, virtualization, and transactions, with demand boosted by hyperscale cloud developers and digital transformation initiatives. The Automotive segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 20.08% during 2025-2032, fueled by adoption of ADAS, autonomous driving, in-vehicle infotainment, and edge computing, requiring low-latency, high-speed memory in electric and connected vehicles across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

By End User

In 2024, the IT and Telecommunications segment held about 37% of the 3D XPoint Technology market, driven by demand for high-speed, low-latency, and memory-efficient solutions in data centers, cloud computing, 5G, and big data analytics. The Retail segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 16.62% during 2025-2032, fueled by AI-powered tools, IoT adoption, and the need for real-time data processing, in-memory computing, and efficient, high-speed transaction handling.

3D XPoint Technology Market Growth in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, LATAM, and MEA

In 2024, North America led the 3D XPoint Technology market with a 44% revenue share, driven by major technology players, early adoption of next-generation memory, and strong demand from data centers, AI, IoT, and cloud infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 15.84% during 2025-2032, fueled by electronics manufacturing in China, Japan, and South Korea, government support, and investments in high-performance memory for AI, IoT, and 5G. Europe shows promising growth from digital infrastructure, automotive electronics, and industrial automation, while LATAM and MEA are steadily expanding through IT infrastructure, cloud adoption, and digital transformation, gradually increasing demand for fast, durable, and energy-efficient memory solutions.

Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on 3D XPoint Technology Market ? Submit your inquiry here @

Exclusive Sections of the 3D XPoint Technology Market Report (The USPs)



Material & Structural Innovation Metrics – Tracks Improvements In Cell Stack Density, Crossbar Layers, And Vertical Memory Architectures To Assess Performance And Scalability Trends.

Firmware & System Optimization Benchmarks – Highlights Reductions In Boot Time, Persistent Memory Adoption, Latency Optimization, And Firmware Update Frequency For Enterprise Systems.

Application Deployment Metrics – Monitors Adoption Rates In AI/ML Workloads, Virtualization, Analytics, 5G Edge Caching, And Performance Uplift In In-Memory Databases.

Competitive Innovation Landscape – Evaluates Patent Filings, Licensing Activity, Dual-Source Supply Chains, And R&D-To-Revenue Ratios Of Leading Xpoint Players.

Technological Adoption Rate – Uncovers Opportunities In Underpenetrated Sectors Such As Hybrid Memory Architectures, Real-Time Analytics, And Enterprise Storage.

Performance Vs. Nvme Benchmarking – Compares Xpoint Modules With Nvme Ssds In Terms Of Speed, Endurance, And Reliability For High-Performance Workloads.

Deployment & Endurance Statistics – Measures System-Specific Endurance Under Continuous Load To Evaluate Long-Term Reliability And Operational Efficiency. Market Scalability Insights – Tracks Capacity Utilization Across Manufacturing Nodes, Elemental Purity Of Materials, And Ratio Of Selector-To-Cell Transistors To Assess Production Efficiency And Growth Potential.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)