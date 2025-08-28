EXL To Participate In Citi Global TMT Conference In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: EXLS) announced today that Vivek Jetley, president and head of Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences and Maurizio Nicolelli, chief financial officer, will present at the Citi Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the events page of EXL's investor website .

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 61,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

John Kristoff

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

+1 212 209 4613

...

Media

Keith Little

Assistant Vice President, Media Relations

+1 703 598 0980

...