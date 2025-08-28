Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EXL To Participate In Citi Global TMT Conference In New York


2025-08-28 08:16:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: EXLS) announced today that Vivek Jetley, president and head of Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences and Maurizio Nicolelli, chief financial officer, will present at the Citi Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the events page of EXL's investor website .

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 61,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

Contacts:
Investor Relations
John Kristoff
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
+1 212 209 4613
...

Media
Keith Little
Assistant Vice President, Media Relations
+1 703 598 0980
...


