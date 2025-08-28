MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nashville Derby? Horse Racing in Tennessee?

FRANKLIN, Ky., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, August 30th, Kentucky Downs will host one of the nation's highest-stakes racing events, as the $3.5 million Grade 3“Nashville Derby” takes center stage during a nationally televised NBC broadcast from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Though the race is run at Kentucky Downs, its name honors the event's close proximity to The Music City. Just 40 miles north of Nashville, Kentucky Downs attracts fans from both Tennessee and Kentucky.

This year's Nashville Derby anchors a historic $10 million prize day, placing the event alongside the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup as one of the biggest on the national racing calendar.

“NBC's Saturday coverage kicks off with the $2 million 'Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint,' and the $3.5 million Nashville Derby follows as the highlight race of the day,” said Brian Luftman, co-founder of Never Say Die Bourbon, a sponsor of the event.

The G2“Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint,” the richest North American turf sprint for female horses, is sponsored by the independent bourbon brand inspired by the legendary colt Never Say Die. The horse was revived with a shot of bourbon after a difficult foaling, before defying 33–1 odds to win the 1954 Epsom Derby. That victory changed racing history and also sparked a cultural revolution, when Mona Best's winnings from a bet on the colt funded the Liverpool club where The Beatles first made their name.

“It has been fun to watch the ascent of the Nashville Derby and Kentucky Downs on the national racing scene. Never Say Die Bourbon, with our deep roots in horse-racing history, was honored to be invited to be the official Bourbon of this exciting day,” added Pat Madden, Co-Founder of Never Say Die Bourbon.

Known for its European-style turf course, Kentucky Downs has established itself as one of the most distinctive racing experiences in the country. The boutique track, with undulating backstretch and a rare right-hand turn, continues to grow in prestige, attracting world-class talent.

This year's $40 million meet begins Thursday, August 28, 2025, with Mint Casino as presenting sponsor. Race days will be Aug 28, 30, 31 & Sept 4, 6, 7, 10.

