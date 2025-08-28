Globalfoundries Announces Availability Of 22FDX+ RRAM Technology For Wireless Connectivity And AI Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest technology in GF's embedded memory portfolio is now available for prototyping

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its annual Technology Summit in California, GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS)(GF) announced the availability of its 22FDX+ with Resistive RAM (RRAM) technology, marking a significant advancement in the company's portfolio of embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) solutions. The new RRAM technology, when combined with the high-performance, ultra-low power 22FDX® platform, delivers secure, low-latency, high-density embedded memory for code storage for wireless microcontrollers and AI IoT applications.

Designed with industry-proven OxRAM technology, GF's embedded RRAM offers cost-effective memory with low power read/write, high endurance and excellent retention. On-chip integration with GF's enhanced 22FDX platform delivers improved data retention, reliability, security and power efficiency, creating compact and versatile system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for intelligent, connected devices.

RRAM's high density and scalability are ideal for AI-enabled, IoT devices that rely on high-performance intelligence at the edge, such as sensors, wearables and industrial systems. 22FDX+ RRAM also enables weight storage for neural networks, enabling more effective and complex networks.

“We are pleased to add 22FDX+ RRAM to GF's growing portfolio of differentiated technologies with the advanced features needed for power-efficient, connected intelligence at the edge,” said Ed Kaste, senior vice president of GF's ultra-low power CMOS product line.“Our latest solution offers a compelling combination of density, performance and power efficiency, making it well-suited to tackle the challenges of next-generation, AI-enabled and connected devices.”

"GlobalFoundries is an important partner for Nordic Semiconductor as we push the boundaries of ultra-low power wireless solutions for the next generation of connected products and AI-enabled devices," said Oyvind Strom, EVP Short-Range at Nordic Semiconductor. "We welcome GF's introduction of embedded RRAM as a significant advancement that enables secure, scalable, and power-efficient edge intelligence. This kind of innovation - delivered through a resilient global supply chain - is essential to meeting growing demands for performance, reliability, and sustainability in connected systems."

A macro preliminary design kit for 22FDX+ RRAM is available through GF's self-service GF Connect portal to help jumpstart the design process. Volume production is slated for 2026, driven by several key customer engagements. Future generations of embedded RRAM technology and deployments to other platforms are in development.

