Dr. Lee Weisbard Honored As Finalist For The Ewomen Network International Awards

eWomen Network International Awards

Dr. Lee Weisbard

- Dr. Lee Weisbard, D.D.S., Owner of Weisbard Dental in Greenwood Village

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Lee Weisbard , D.D.S., owner of Weisbard Dental in Greenwood Village, was honored as a finalist for the eWomen Network International Awards, during their ICON 25th Anniversary four-day event earlier this month. The award honors those women who have made over $1 million in their business.

eWomenNetwork is known as the“Premier Success System” for women entrepreneurs in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. With over 500,000 women entrepreneurs connected through 118 chapters, they host over 2,000 in-person and online networking events annually.

“I'm honored that I was selected as a finalist in the eWomen Network International Awards,” says Dr. Weisbard.“Women entrepreneurs only make up two percent of all businesses that hit one million dollars in revenue. We are extremely proud to have reached that milestone and to be recognized as one of the two percent.”

Dr. Weisbard's practice specializes in restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry, and has been serving clients in the Denver Tech Center for more than 40 years. Her primary goal is to ensure that every patient has a positive experience. She makes customer service and quality care a top priority, and is devoted to restoring and maintaining clients dental health and smiles for a lifetime using state of the art procedures and materials.

Although a New York native, Dr. Weisbard has called Colorado her home for over 45 years. After graduating from The University of Colorado, School of Dental Medicine, she started her career in the public health sector with Denver Health & Hospitals. She served individuals in a low-income area with exemplary dentistry. She was particularly drawn toward her younger patients, getting to know them while building their confidence with a new smile. She became more than a dentist to many, often mentoring women and the homeless to break the cycles that stripped away their confidence. Dr. Weisbard and Weisbard Dental have received numerous awards and honors and are an integral part of the community.

About Dr. Weisbard/Weisbard Dental

Dr. Lee Weisbard, owner of Weisbard Dental, specializes in general, restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry, and has practiced in the DTC for over 30 years. Dr. Weisbard believes that the best way to make informed decisions together regarding dental care is to first take the time to listen to a patient's needs. That's why, prior to sitting in a dental chair, Dr. Weisbard meets with patients in a consultation room to get to know what their goals are for the visit.

Dr. Weisbard is an active member of the community. For many years, she was a member of the Greenwood Village Chamber and the South Metro Denver Chamber, and is an active member of The Alliance of Professional Women organizations. Dr. Weisbard has also served on the Alpha Omega International Board of Directors and for many years as a Regent, in addition to serving on other local and national chambers and various boards. She has received numerous awards and honors, including the prestigious 2018 Colorado Businesswoman of the Year award, and the Dress for Success Impact Award in 2019. She is the current President of the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce. For more info. visit:

Maya Brook

ShuBu Creative

+1 720-237-9535

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.