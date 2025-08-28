Shelter Youth & Family Services Signs New Lease With Boxer Property At 3227 North Wilke Road

Shelter Youth & Family Services has signed a new lease with Boxer Property for 5,710 square feet at 3227 North Wilke Road in Arlington Heights.

ARLINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shelter Youth & Family Services has signed a new lease with Boxer Property for 5,710 square feet at 3227 North Wilke Road in Arlington Heights. The lease agreement was negotiated by Boxer Leasing Agent, Scott Sisco, with Myra Nimchaiyong, Director of Commercial Sales at Century 21 SGR, representing Shelter as the tenant broker."We're thrilled to move into a space that will allow us to better serve the youth and families in our community and expand our reach," said Carina H. Santa Maria, Chief Executive Officer of Shelter“Our experience working with Boxer Property has been excellent. Their team was responsive, professional, and genuinely invested in helping us find a space that supports our mission. We're excited about this next chapter.”A Premier Office Space at 3205–3231 North Wilke RoadPrime Location: Strategically located near major thoroughfares including Dundee Road (Route 68) and Illinois Route 53, offering excellent connectivity via Wilke Road, Kennicott Avenue, and Cellular Drive.Modern Amenities: The property offers 396 surface parking spaces, updated one-story office buildings, and convenient access points to accommodate both employees and visitors.Flexible Spaces: Comprised of seven single-story office buildings totaling 90,929 RSF, the property provides a range of suite sizes suitable for businesses and organizations of all types.Professional Atmosphere: Well-maintained and easily accessible, the complex offers a quiet, professional environment ideal for productive work and client engagement.About Shelter Youth & Family ServicesFounded in 1975, Shelter is a Chicagoland leader in delivering emotional and physical care to youth in crisis. Shelter provides emergency housing, transitional living, foster care, home visiting, and clinical support services. Shelter is the only agency in Illinois offering such a comprehensive, community-based continuum of care for at-risk children and families. Learn more at .About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty

