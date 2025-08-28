New Tech Coming To Showstoppers @ IFA Goes Widescreen & High Fidelity For Audio, Video, Hand-Held Movie Making

ShowStoppers logo

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The worlds of audio, video and hand-held movie-making are about to go widescreen and hi-fidelity with new tech and gear that introduces at ShowStoppers ®, the official press event of IFA , the world's largest trade fair for home & consumer tech, which runs 5-9 September in Berlin, Germany.

More than 80 innovators and industry leaders are preparing to meet the press to launch new tech products for work, home and play at ShowStoppers® @ IFA 2025, , the invitation-only press event that takes place Thursday, 4 September, 6-9 pm CEST, inside the South Entrance Hall at the Messe Berlin fairgrounds, one day before IFA begins, timed to deliver news, hands-on demonstrations and executives to interview for journalists, influencers and industry analysts working on deadline to cover the trade fair.

For journalists attending the press event:

.Audio Pro – will show award-winning WiFi and multiroom speakers, TV sound systems, subwoofers, speaker stands, and portable speakers.

.Aurzen – will demo the world's first tri-fold and other portable and home projectors.

.Beyerdynamic – first-class, professional headphones, headsets, microphones, gaming and home-office products – the majority are made by hand – for pristine sound.

.Earfun – next-generation wireless audio – open-ear earbuds, portable speakers and headphones.

.FITUEYES – AV furniture that provokes joy, sparks curiosity and redefine how spaces breathe – a rebellion against rigid living.

.Hohem – for makers of hand-held video, will introduce consumer and professional iSteady smartphone mounts that isolate the camera from movement by the operator.

.Kodak – the industry icon demos a smart projector, instant print camera, and a film scanner to preserve old film and slides.

.Status Audio – uncompromising wireless headphones and earphones for ambitious listeners.

.XGIMI – redefines home, portable and laser projectors, introducing a new product category.

About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin, , is the world's most prestigious consumer technology and home appliances trade event, celebrating over a century of innovation excellence. Since 1924, IFA has been the premier global platform where technology leaders, innovators and industry professionals gather to showcase breakthrough products and shape the future of consumer technology. The event takes place annually in Berlin, Germany.

About ShowStoppers

Operating in its 28th year, ShowStoppers, / , is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA, Grupo Eletrolar and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

